Citigroup Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $488.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $380.57 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock worth $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

