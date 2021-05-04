Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $213.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.81. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

