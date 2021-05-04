Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $92.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

