Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Shares of C traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,928,186. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.