Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

DADA traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,039. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.