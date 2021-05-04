Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.84 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

