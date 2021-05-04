Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $67,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,689.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

