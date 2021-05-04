Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) versus PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Critical Analysis

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Civista Bancshares and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civista Bancshares 23.92% 8.93% 1.14% PCB Bancorp 15.58% 6.41% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Civista Bancshares and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civista Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Civista Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $19.81, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.22%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Dividends

Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Civista Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Civista Bancshares and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civista Bancshares $120.50 million 3.05 $33.88 million $2.01 11.53 PCB Bancorp $104.81 million 2.37 $24.11 million $1.49 10.76

Civista Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Civista Bancshares beats PCB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit. It also purchases securities; and provides trust and third party insurance services. The company operates branch banking offices in Ohio communities, including Sandusky, Norwalk, Berlin Heights, Huron, Port Clinton, Castalia, New Washington, Shelby, Willard, Greenwich, Plymouth, Shiloh, Akron, Dublin, Plain City, Urbana, Russells Point, West Liberty, Quincy, Dayton, and Beachwood; and Indiana communities comprising Lawrenceburg, Aurora, West Harrison, Milan, Osgood, and Versailles. It also operates loan production offices in Westlake, Ohio; and Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. The company was formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp and changed its name to Civista Bancshares, Inc. in May 2015. Civista Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; cash management services; and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. It operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and a full-service branch in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. The company also operates 9 loan production offices located in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

