Civitas Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,126.46 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 67.8% against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $268,126.46 and approximately $2,234.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,060,197 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

