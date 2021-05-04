Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,429. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.