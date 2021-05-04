Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 233.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after buying an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after buying an additional 399,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $172,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Shares of NYSE VAR remained flat at $$177.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

