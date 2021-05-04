Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.27. 200,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $331.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

