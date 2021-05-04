Clarius Group LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.47.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock worth $2,372,229. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

