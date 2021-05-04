Clarius Group LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

