Clarius Group LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

WDC stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.