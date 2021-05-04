ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 2,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,553. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The company has a market cap of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research raised ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

