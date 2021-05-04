ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Short Interest Update

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 4,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,320. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

