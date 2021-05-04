CMS Energy Co. (CMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

