CNA Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CNA stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

