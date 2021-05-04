CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CNA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $48.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

