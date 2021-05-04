Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers makes up about 1.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $6,312,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNS shares. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.