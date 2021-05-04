Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.21 billion-$3.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 194,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

