Color Platform Price Up 29.1% This Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $3,621.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,661.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $963.62 or 0.01731220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.31 or 0.00627555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001574 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

