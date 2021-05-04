Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.