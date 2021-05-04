Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.38% of Fox Factory worth $25,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

