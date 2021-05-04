Comerica Bank Has $20.80 Million Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $20,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.