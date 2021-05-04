Comerica Bank Has $23.65 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $867.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $780.58 and a 200 day moving average of $763.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $495.55 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

