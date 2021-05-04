Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.03 Million

Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $340.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.90 million and the highest is $345.40 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $320.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,288.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,409 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,702 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

