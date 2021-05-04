Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR:CBK opened at €5.60 ($6.58) on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.19. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.