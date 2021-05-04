Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

CBU stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1,414.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

