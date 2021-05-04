Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after buying an additional 65,123 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

