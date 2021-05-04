Compass (NYSE:COMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $18.28 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.