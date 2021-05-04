COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $36.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.70. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

