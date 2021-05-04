Compound Market Capitalization Reaches $3.76 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $407.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for $740.41 or 0.01373211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

