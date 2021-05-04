Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Raj Rajgopal Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Raj Rajgopal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.