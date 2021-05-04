Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Update

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 10,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

