Concert Pharmaceuticals’ (CNCE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 231.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

CNCE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 5,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

