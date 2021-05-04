Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

