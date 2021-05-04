ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by 59.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

