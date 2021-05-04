Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells $1,576,462.30 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

