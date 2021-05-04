Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.950-10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 860,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,830. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.90.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

