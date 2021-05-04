Constellation Software (CSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$12.82 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,828.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a PE ratio of 72.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,800.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,653.63. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,350.75 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,783.43.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

