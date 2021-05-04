CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $133,896.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $133,896.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 126.7% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

