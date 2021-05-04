Contrasting Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54% The Toronto-Dominion Bank 22.23% 11.63% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.78 $1.10 million N/A N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank $39.92 billion 3.12 $8.85 billion $3.99 17.19

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Friendly Hills Bank and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4 5 2 0 1.82

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $77.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.46%. Given The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Friendly Hills Bank.

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products to businesses and professionals. The company accepts business checking and savings accounts, as well as high yield money market accounts; personal, interest, senior, and e checking plans; savings plans, including personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, and fixed term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products comprising working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management, business professional, automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, remote deposit capture, sweep account, wire transfer, mobile banking, payroll, overdraft protection, automated teller machine, and direct deposit services, as well as credit and debit cards. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is based in Whittier, California.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Ameritrade brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,085 branches, 3,440 automated teller machines, and 1,223 stores, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

