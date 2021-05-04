ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in April

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

