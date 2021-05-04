Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$9.50 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$9.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.10.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

