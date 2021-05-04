CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

