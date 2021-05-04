Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTB. Standpoint Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

