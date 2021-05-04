Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. 470,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,638. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

