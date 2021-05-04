Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 324,015 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 4.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Corning worth $41,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.